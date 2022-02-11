Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (c) on a trip to Ukraine in January (Photo: European Commission)

EU urges non-essential diplomats to leave Kyiv

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Union's envoy to Ukraine has urged non-essential staff at its embassy in Kyiv to leave amid heightening tension with Russia.

The EU ambassador, Matti Maasikas, sent a message to staff on Friday (11 February), encouraging the international personnel to leave as soon as possible.

"Having exchanged with the headquarters in Brussels, I have urged all expat colleagues with the exception of the essential staff ... to leave Ukraine ASAP to telework from outside the country...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

No EU evacuation plan for Ukraine local staff
'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (c) on a trip to Ukraine in January (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections