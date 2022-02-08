EU scramble for gas supplies prompts climate concerns

High energy prices, record-low storage levels, limited Russian gas flows to Europe — and the risk of supply disruptions — are prompting the EU to search for alternative energy sources.
In what amounts to a global quest, the EU is negotiating possible emergency gas supplies with Norway, the United States, Qatar and Azerbaijan to respond to already high energy prices and a possible weaponisation of supplies by Russia in the event of a conflict in Ukraine.
The rush to source more g...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
