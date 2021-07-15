Poland's EU future questioned after snub to bloc's top court

Poland has taken a first step over the rubicon in its war on EU law by saying the EU's top court has no authority to impose an injunction on its legal reforms.
The EU court, in 2020, had ordered Poland to suspend a new judicial disciplinary chamber because it was stuffed with political loyalists of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and looked like an instrument to bully judges to toe the line.
The EU court repeated its appeal for Poland to obey in a statement by its vice-pre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
