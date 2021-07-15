Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: The vast majority of Polish people want to stay in the EU (Photo: Kamil Porembinski)

Poland's EU future questioned after snub to bloc's top court

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has taken a first step over the rubicon in its war on EU law by saying the EU's top court has no authority to impose an injunction on its legal reforms.

The EU court, in 2020, had ordered Poland to suspend a new judicial disciplinary chamber because it was stuffed with political loyalists of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and looked like an instrument to bully judges to toe the line.

The EU court repeated its appeal for Poland to obey in a statement by its vice-pre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman
Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page
Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic
Warsaw: The vast majority of Polish people want to stay in the EU (Photo: Kamil Porembinski)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections