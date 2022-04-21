Nato training: How Ukraine is actually winning against Russia

The recent sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, is further evidence Ukraine is actually winning the war against Russia.

And it is winning for the same reasons that Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War with Armenia three years ago.

The factors that distinguish Ukraine now and Azerbaijan then are officer training, military equipment, and tactics.

In effect, Ukraine is fighting, and Azerbaijan fought, 21st century wars against 20th century Russi...