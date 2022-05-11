Ad
euobserver
"It is appropriate for policy to return to more normal settings," Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday (Photo: Council of the EU)

Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

In a speech celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Slovenian Central Bank, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday (11 May) that the bank will increase interest rates in the eurozone "some time after the end of net asset purchases," which is set for the third quarter.

Although choosing her words carefully, experts took this as the clearest signal the bank is set to hike rates sooner rather than later.

"To sum up Lagarde's speech: first rate hik...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU central bankers divided on interest rates, amid rising prices
Can the ECB solve climate change and inflation on its own?
An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates
"It is appropriate for policy to return to more normal settings," Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections