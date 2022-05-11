Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike

In a speech celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Slovenian Central Bank, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday (11 May) that the bank will increase interest rates in the eurozone "some time after the end of net asset purchases," which is set for the third quarter.

Although choosing her words carefully, experts took this as the clearest signal the bank is set to hike rates sooner rather than later.

"To sum up Lagarde's speech: first rate hik...