An anti-Erdogan protestor in London (Photo: Sushil Nash)

Turkey's election — the Erdoğan vs Kılıçdaroğlu showdown

by Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı, Ankara,

After months of drama and tension that reached a climax in the last week of February, Turkey's opposition has chosen Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), as their presidential candidate...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı is the director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

