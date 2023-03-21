Turkey's election — the Erdoğan vs Kılıçdaroğlu showdown

After months of drama and tension that reached a climax in the last week of February, Turkey's opposition has chosen Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), as their presidential candidate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı is the director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı is the director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.