Morocco victims of Spain's 1920s chemical bombs demand a voice

This year marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most terrible and bloodiest colonial crimes in history — one which still has not been recognised nor whose people have ever been compensated for. We are talking about Spain's chemical campaign over the Moroccan Rif (a mountain region in the country's north-east) which it once colonised, and which lasted from 1923 to 1927.

After a rebellion led by Riffian leader Abdelkrim Al-Khattabi concluded in an overwhelming victory for the Amazigh ...