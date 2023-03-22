Spain denies any responsibility in Melilla migrant deaths

The Spanish government denies any responsibility over the deaths of some 23 people who attempted to cross from Morocco into its north African Melilla enclave last summer.

Spanish interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told MEPs on Wednesday (22 March) that the over 1,700 who attempted to enter Melilla in June of last year did so through force and violence.

"They were using a sticks and stones to attack the Moroccan and Spanish forces," he said.