EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules

EU trading partners who breach international labour standards or climate commitments, face being slapped with sanctions, under EU Commission proposals on Wednesday (22 June).
"While our approach should remain centred on cooperation and engagement, there may be circumstances where sanctions are warranted," EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a news conference.
Dombrovskis was referring to circumstances where a partner country breaches the principles of the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
