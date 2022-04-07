Ad
Many African countries are dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain (Photo: etrenard)

EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The Russian invasion has disrupted Ukrainian and Russian wheat and grain production, and a major point of worry for EU decision-makers is how to keep people fed in the months and years to come.

EU agriculture ministers debated the issue on Thursday (7 April). \n \n"Wheat exports have been massively disrupted due to the blockage of the Black Sea," EU commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said, calling for increased support for Ukraine and other developing and emerging econom...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

