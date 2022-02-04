Ad
Twenty NGOs and 62 MEPs sent separate letters to the OSCE for a full-scale mission to Hungary saying it will be a "stress tests for democracy in Europe"

Hungarian election will need scrutiny 'at all levels'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Hungarian general election in April should be overseen by a full-scale electoral-observation mission, amid fears that prime minister Viktor Orbán is skewing the vote in his Fidesz party's favour.

If the call by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is taken up by Hungary, it would mark only the second such mission in the EU after Bulgaria received similar scrutiny in 2013.

The branch of the security-oriented intergovernmental organisation that focus...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

