Russia first invaded east Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014 (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Russia and US launch talks on European security

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and the US have begun "complex" talks on European security, as the West dampened expectations for a positive outcome.

"The conversation was complex, it couldn't be easy. It was businesslike in principle. I don't think we'll waste time in vain tomorrow," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said after meeting US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman in Geneva for a dinner on Sunday (9 January).

He also called the initial contact "amazing", according to Interfax,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

