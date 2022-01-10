Russia and US launch talks on European security

Russia and the US have begun "complex" talks on European security, as the West dampened expectations for a positive outcome.

"The conversation was complex, it couldn't be easy. It was businesslike in principle. I don't think we'll waste time in vain tomorrow," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said after meeting US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman in Geneva for a dinner on Sunday (9 January).

He also called the initial contact "amazing", according to Interfax,...