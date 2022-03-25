Ad
Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russian embassy's right of reply to EUobserver

by Sergey Kovalevskiy, Brussels,

A European medium without any semitone calls Russian diplomats guilty of fratricide and cannibalism, referring to statements that Russia had no plans to attack Ukraine.

But absence of plan and desire does not mean absence of necessity to act so accusations of a U-turn are groundless. As are such dubious rhetorical techniques in principle.

Here comes a question concerning professionalism of a journalist who, in order to have the ri...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sergey Kovalevskiy is press attache of the Russian Mission to the EU.

