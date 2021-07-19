Ad
Rescued migrants on board SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking in July (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU firms up plans for Libya military mission

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is firming up plans for a military mission to Libya in order to compete for influence with foreign powers there, according to a leaked paper seen by EUobserver.

Libya's peace process required "large-scale disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) of combatants as well as a fundamental security sector reform (SSR)," the internal paper written by the EU foreign service, dated 1 July, said.

"In this context, an EU military CSDP [Common Security and Defence Policy] e...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Rescued migrants on board SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking in July (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

