EU firms up plans for Libya military mission

The EU is firming up plans for a military mission to Libya in order to compete for influence with foreign powers there, according to a leaked paper seen by EUobserver.

Libya's peace process required "large-scale disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) of combatants as well as a fundamental security sector reform (SSR)," the internal paper written by the EU foreign service, dated 1 July, said.

"In this context, an EU military CSDP [Common Security and Defence Policy] e...