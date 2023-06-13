EU 'still not' ready for future pandemic, MEP warns

"We were not ready," MEP Kathleen Van Brempt told reporters on Tuesday (13 June) on the Covid-19 pandemic, as the work of the European Parliament's special committee on the pandemic comes to an end.

And Van Brempt, a centre-left MEP from Belgium who chaired the committee, warned that "the answer is still no" if the question is if the EU is ready now. "Still a lot of things that need to be done," she added.

Van Brempt said that while understandably "people want to move on" from t...