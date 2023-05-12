Majority of EU states in 2022 did not resettle a single refugee

A majority of EU states failed to resettle refugees last year, reneging on their past promises to help evacuate a total of 20,000 people vetted by the UN refugee agency.
Instead, just under 17,000 were hosted — with most ending up in Germany (4,787), Sweden (4,535) and France (3,136) and far smaller numbers going to the Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Denmark, Romania, Belgium, and Italy.
It comes at a time when the European Commission is attempting to convince member states...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
