Majority of EU states in 2022 did not resettle a single refugee

A majority of EU states failed to resettle refugees last year, reneging on their past promises to help evacuate a total of 20,000 people vetted by the UN refugee agency.

Instead, just under 17,000 were hosted — with most ending up in Germany (4,787), Sweden (4,535) and France (3,136) and far smaller numbers going to the Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Denmark, Romania, Belgium, and Italy.

It comes at a time when the European Commission is attempting to convince member states...