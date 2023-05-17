MEPs urge Orbán to act to unblock EU money

MEPs tasked with controlling spending of EU funds said they continued to have "great concerns" on how Hungary is handling EU money and called on prime minister Viktor Orbán's government to implement reforms to unblock suspended EU funds.

"Our goal is not to stop the money, our goal is that the money is spent in Hungary," German centre-right MEP Monika Hohlmeier told reporters on Wednesday (17 May) in Budapest.

The delegation of the European Parliament's budget control committee ...