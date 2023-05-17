Ad
euobserver
MEPs Daniel Freund (far left), Petri Sarvamaa (left), and Monika Hohlmeier (centre) on their visit to Budapest (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs urge Orbán to act to unblock EU money

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs tasked with controlling spending of EU funds said they continued to have "great concerns" on how Hungary is handling EU money and called on prime minister Viktor Orbán's government to implement reforms to unblock suspended EU funds.

"Our goal is not to stop the money, our goal is that the money is spent in Hungary," German centre-right MEP Monika Hohlmeier told reporters on Wednesday (17 May) in Budapest.

The delegation of the European Parliament's budget control committee ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary blames conspiracy for EU corruption rating
Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine
EU Parliament joins court case against Hungary's anti-LGBTI law
EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'
MEPs Daniel Freund (far left), Petri Sarvamaa (left), and Monika Hohlmeier (centre) on their visit to Budapest (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections