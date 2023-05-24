Ad
EU commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis (l) and commissioner Paolo Gentiloni at the presentation of the recommendations (Photo: European Commission)

EU: national energy price-spike measures should end this year

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission told national capitals on Wednesday (24 May) that they should end measures designed to support offsetting the energy price shock by the end of the year.

"Governments should bring down the fiscal measures taken to respond to the energy crises shock, provided that the lower level of prices will remain," economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters, outlining the commission's set of annual recommendations to coordinate European economic policies.

"If energy ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

