Four EU states seek clampdown on private jet travel emissions

EU transport ministers are expected to discuss the environmental impact of private jet travel next week, after four member states raised the issue in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of transport mode for the super-rich, celebrities and VIPs.
"We believe that greater attention must be drawn to this issue at EU level, especially by assessing the possibility of setting up stronger regulatory measures on private jet travel to make sure that everyone contributes their fair share to ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
