Most Ukrainians fleeing to the rest of Europe are women and children (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Ukrainians to get EU protection until March 2024

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has prolonged by 12 months the special protection status for Ukrainian refugees, as Russia carries out country-wide rocket attacks.

The move on Monday (10 October) means Ukrainians will be able to access a number of benefits, up until March 2024, in any EU member state.

"Unfortunately, there could be a new wave of Ukrainian people seeking protection in the EU after today's attack," Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the European Union, told reporters in Brussels.

Nikolaj Nielsen

