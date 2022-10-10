Ukrainians to get EU protection until March 2024

The EU has prolonged by 12 months the special protection status for Ukrainian refugees, as Russia carries out country-wide rocket attacks.

The move on Monday (10 October) means Ukrainians will be able to access a number of benefits, up until March 2024, in any EU member state.

"Unfortunately, there could be a new wave of Ukrainian people seeking protection in the EU after today's attack," Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the European Union, told reporters in Brussels.