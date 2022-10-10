Ukrainians to get EU protection until March 2024

The EU has prolonged by 12 months the special protection status for Ukrainian refugees, as Russia carries out country-wide rocket attacks.
The move on Monday (10 October) means Ukrainians will be able to access a number of benefits, up until March 2024, in any EU member state.
"Unfortunately, there could be a new wave of Ukrainian people seeking protection in the EU after today's attack," Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the European Union, told reporters in Brussels.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
