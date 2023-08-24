EU's migration plans in Niger in balance after coup

The EU's expansive cooperation with Niger to stem migration may be in the balance following the 26 July military coup that ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.
Those EU efforts are closely linked to security programmes, whose budget the EU has since announced it will suspend.
When pressed on the issue, a European Commission spokesperson on Wednesday (23 August) described the situation at the former French colony as complex.
"We will continue to monitor the migratory situation ve...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.