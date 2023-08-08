Ad
British Airways and Air France-KLM flights to Europe forced to go back on Monday (Photo: Kitty Terwolbeck)

EU flights disrupted as Niger closes sky

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe-Africa flight paths are being redrawn, as the Niger putsch threatens to escalate into a regional-scale war.

Air France-KLM and British Airways flights from South Africa, Kenya, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Europe were already in the air, but forced to turn back home early on Monday to seek more fuel when the Niger junta suddenly closed its airspace.

Niger's new no-fly zone adjoins existing ones over war-torn Libya and Sudan, forming a 2,600...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

