EU flights disrupted as Niger closes sky

Europe-Africa flight paths are being redrawn, as the Niger putsch threatens to escalate into a regional-scale war.

Air France-KLM and British Airways flights from South Africa, Kenya, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to Europe were already in the air, but forced to turn back home early on Monday to seek more fuel when the Niger junta suddenly closed its airspace.

Niger's new no-fly zone adjoins existing ones over war-torn Libya and Sudan, forming a 2,600...