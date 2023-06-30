Ad
The last time Spain held the EU Council presidency was in 2010 — at the height of the eurozone crisis (Photo: European Union)

Spain's PM Sánchez travels to Kyiv to begin EU presidency

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain will take over the six-month EU Council rotating presidency from Sweden on Saturday (1 July), amid uncertainty over the impact of the country's upcoming domestic elections on its priorities.

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez will kick off its presidency by immediately travelling to Kyiv this Saturday. This will be his third time in Ukraine since the start of the war.

After the two-day summit in Brussels, Sánchez said "Russia must take responsibility for all the damage it...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

