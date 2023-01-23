Ad
Computer-monitoring software is helping firms track remote-working employees (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

Boom in software spying on remote workers, MEPs hear

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Companies are increasingly using software to spy on employees working remotely, Polish computer forensics analyst Maciej Broniarz told MEPs on Monday (23 January).

"The market for highly intrusive spyware is snowballing," Broniarz warned.

Remote monitoring tools, also known as Bossware, has the potential to breach privacy of unsuspecting employees, he said. He said the issue of such software "may lead to comparable breaches in privacy that are very similar to those for example, Pe...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

