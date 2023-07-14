EU leadership returns to Tunisia for second time in a month

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is returning to Tunis along with the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands, Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte.
The three are meeting on Sunday (16 July) with Tunisia's president Kais Saied, an autocrat leader that has dismantled democracy and issued racist rants against sub-Saharan migrants.
A spokesperson from the European Commission on Friday could not confirm if von der Leyen would raise the issue of human rights of abused m...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
