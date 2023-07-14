Ad
euobserver
Mark Rutte (l), Ursula von der Leyen, Kais Saied, Giorgia Meloni in Tunisia last month (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU leadership returns to Tunisia for second time in a month

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is returning to Tunis along with the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands, Giorgia Meloni and Mark Rutte.

The three are meeting on Sunday (16 July) with Tunisia's president Kais Saied, an autocrat leader that has dismantled democracy and issued racist rants against sub-Saharan migrants.

A spokesperson from the European Commission on Friday could not confirm if von der Leyen would raise the issue of human rights of abused m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU states need to step up rescues, says EU commissioner
Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa
EU fears Tunisia turmoil will spark migrant boat departures
Mark Rutte (l), Ursula von der Leyen, Kais Saied, Giorgia Meloni in Tunisia last month (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections