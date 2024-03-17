Ad
euobserver
The agreement marks an "historic milestone", said Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference on Sunday

Von der Leyen agrees €7.4bn aid programme for Egypt

Migration
EU Political
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The EU finalised an economic investment and migration pact with Egypt on Sunday (17 March) that will be worth €7.4bn to Cairo over the coming four years.

The agreement, described by officials as a "comprehensive and strategic partnership," is the latest and arguably most ambitious in a series of deals the EU commission has brokered with North African states over the past year. The EU executive has signed similar agreements with Tunisia and Mauritania.

The agreement marks a "hist...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Egypt eyes $5-6bn in EU cash under migrant deal
EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
The agreement marks an "historic milestone", said Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference on Sunday

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections