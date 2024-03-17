Von der Leyen agrees €7.4bn aid programme for Egypt

The EU finalised an economic investment and migration pact with Egypt on Sunday (17 March) that will be worth €7.4bn to Cairo over the coming four years.

The agreement, described by officials as a "comprehensive and strategic partnership," is the latest and arguably most ambitious in a series of deals the EU commission has brokered with North African states over the past year. The EU executive has signed similar agreements with Tunisia and Mauritania.

