MEPs adopt new transparency rules for political ads

MEPs adopted on Tuesday (27 February) new rules on transparency and targeting of political advertising, but they won't kick in before the EU elections.

The legislation on political advertising, which was backed by MEPs, 470 in favour to 50 against and 105 abstentions in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, is designed to make election and referendum campaigns across the EU more transparent and resistant to foreign interference. National governments are expected to sign off the text in...