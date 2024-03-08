What to expect after Costa in Portugal's election on Sunday

On Sunday (10 March), around 10.8 million Portuguese citizens will go to the ballot box to decide whether they want a change of government after eight years of socialist rule — and opinion polls predict a victory for the conservative coalition (AD).
The snap election was called after socialist prime minister António Costa resigned over an environmental corruption scandal last November, saying his job was "not compatible with any ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
