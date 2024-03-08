Ad
euobserver
The far-right nationalist-conservative Chega! [Enough!] party barely garnered 1.3 percent of the Portuguese vote in 2019 - but is now expected to become the third force in parliament (Photo: Unsplash)

What to expect after Costa in Portugal's election on Sunday

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

On Sunday (10 March), around 10.8 million Portuguese citizens will go to the ballot box to decide whether they want a change of government after eight years of socialist rule — and opinion polls predict a victory for the conservative coalition (AD).

The snap election was called after socialist prime minister António Costa resigned over an environmental corruption scandal last November, saying his job was "not compatible with any ...

