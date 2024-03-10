Ad
euobserver
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson signs the EU's migration partnership with Mauritania in its capital Nouakchott (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EUobserved

EU softens rhetoric: 'Cash-for-migrants' to 'economic lifelines'

Africa
by EUobserver, Brussels,

This time last year EU leaders were ready to do whatever it takes to ramp up action on migration control and repatriation.

Following last February's EU summit where leaders agreed to threaten to suspend aid, tariff-free trade and visa access to countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers, further details were set out in a letter to leaders from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The letter stated that "the commission is working closely with member s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AfricaEUobserved

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

How the EU can help Tunisia avoid a total economic crash
EU hails Tunisia cash aid despite row over country's central bank
EU-Mauritania deal: More than just a migration pact
Towards a new EU relationship with northern Africa
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson signs the EU's migration partnership with Mauritania in its capital Nouakchott (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

AfricaEUobserved

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections