New EU sanctions: Lukashenko also stealing Ukraine's children

The EU is putting Belarusian child-abductors on its Russia blacklist, boosting calls for an international arrest warrant against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Dmitriy Demidov, a municipal chief in the Vitebsk region of Belarus, was one of the "key persons involved in the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus and their subsequent illegal adoption by Russian and Belarusian families", said a draft blacklist seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (14 February).

T...