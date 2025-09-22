Ad
euobserver
The funding of the African Union's latest anti-Al Shabaab mission is facing a funding dispute between the EU and United States (Photo: AUSSOM)

EU urged not to abandon Somalia as funding row heads to UN

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Kenya’s foreign minister has urged the EU not to abandon its support for an African defence and security mission against the Al Shabaab terror group.

Speaking on Sunday (21 September), during a bilateral meeting with Cyprus foreign minister Constantinos Kombos at the UN General Assembly in New York, Musalia M...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Trump funding freeze leaves EU facing larger bill for Somalia anti-terror force
Kenya leads African group counting costs of EU money laundering 'blacklist'
EU-US funding dispute leaves Somalian anti-terror mission facing uncertain future
The funding of the African Union's latest anti-Al Shabaab mission is facing a funding dispute between the EU and United States (Photo: AUSSOM)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections