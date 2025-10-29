EU promises 'essential' aid as Sudan's civil war deepens

The EU has pledged to “continue to fund essential relief services” in Sudan, which faces a deepening humanitarian crisis after the leaders of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) were ordered to leave the country.
On Wednesday (29 October), the WFP reported that its country director and emergency coordin...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.