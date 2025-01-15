The battle for equivalence — the EU's role in Sudan's civil war sanctions

Overshadowed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the civil war in Sudan has significant consequences for the EU. More than 1.2 million refugees have fled to neighbouring Egypt since the start of the war in April 2023, one of the causal factors encouraging the EU to agree to a €7.4bn ‘cash for migrant control’ deal with Egypt last year.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.