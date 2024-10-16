EU urged to challenge UAE, Gulf states, over roles in Sudan war

The EU has been urged to use the bloc’s first summit with Gulf leaders on Wednesday (16 October) to challenge the United Arab Emirates and other regional states over their involvement in Sudan’s civil war.
Benjamin Fox
