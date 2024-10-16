Ad
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have received weapons and political support from the UAE since the start of civl war in April 2023 (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

EU urged to challenge UAE, Gulf states, over roles in Sudan war

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has been urged to use the bloc’s first summit with Gulf leaders on Wednesday (16 October) to challenge the United Arab Emirates and other regional states over their involvement in Sudan’s civil war. 

Thi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

