Sudan militias and army guilty of war crimes, says EU

The EU has accused Sudanese militias and armed forces of war crimes, as famine grips part of North Darfur after some 15 months of conflict.
"Denying access to food, healthcare and relief items is a clear violation of international law and constitutes a war crime," said Josep Borell, the EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday (1 August).
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.