Ad
euobserver
The war between generals Abdel Fattah el Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka ‘Hemeti’, the leaders of the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, started last April (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

Sudan militias and army guilty of war crimes, says EU

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has accused Sudanese militias and armed forces of war crimes, as famine grips part of North Darfur after some 15 months of conflict.

"Denying access to food, healthcare and relief items is a clear violation of international law and constitutes a war crime," said Josep Borell, the EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday (1 August).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU under pressure to impose sanctions as Sudan civil war rages
The war between generals Abdel Fattah el Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka ‘Hemeti’, the leaders of the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, started last April (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections