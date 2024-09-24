EU's Borrell to host Sudan crisis meeting amid genocide fears

EU leaders will chair an urgent meeting of world ministers on the Sudan crisis at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (25 September), amid concerns that the civil war could descend into genocide.
France, Germany and the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will host a ministerial meeting ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.