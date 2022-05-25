Ad
euobserver
Gazprom still has access to the European Parliament (Photo: Mitya Aleshkovsky)

EU parliament prevaricates on barring Russian lobbyists

EU Political
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Political pressure is mounting for the European Parliament to unilaterally strip Russian lobbyists of their access badges.

"Accreditation of lobbyists for Gazprom and other Russian state-affiliated entities should be immediately revoked," said Pedro Marques, vice-president of the Socialists & Democrats group, on Wednesday (25 May).

His backing comes after the Greens, in a letter to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola earlier this week, made similar demands.

"For th...

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

