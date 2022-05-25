EU parliament prevaricates on barring Russian lobbyists

Political pressure is mounting for the European Parliament to unilaterally strip Russian lobbyists of their access badges.

"Accreditation of lobbyists for Gazprom and other Russian state-affiliated entities should be immediately revoked," said Pedro Marques, vice-president of the Socialists & Democrats group, on Wednesday (25 May).

His backing comes after the Greens, in a letter to European Parliament president Roberta Metsola earlier this week, made similar demands.

"For th...