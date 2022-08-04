Ad
euobserver
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline connects Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Germany's Scholz signals possible U-turn on nuclear

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday (3 August) that his government could postpone the planned closure of its remaining nuclear power plants — a major U-turn for a coalition government that includes the Green party.

Scholz said extending the life of the country's nuclear reactors "can make sense," as the country could face gas shortages amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

He added however that the nuclear power plants were only relevant for a small proportion of electricity...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment
EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
Legal action looms after MEPs back 'green' nuclear and gas
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline connects Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections