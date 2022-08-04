Germany's Scholz signals possible U-turn on nuclear

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday (3 August) that his government could postpone the planned closure of its remaining nuclear power plants — a major U-turn for a coalition government that includes the Green party.
Scholz said extending the life of the country's nuclear reactors "can make sense," as the country could face gas shortages amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
He added however that the nuclear power plants were only relevant for a small proportion of electricity...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.