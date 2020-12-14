EU rules to take terror content down in an hour agreed

The European Parliament and the European Council have reached a provisional agreement on rules designed to prevent the dissemination of terrorist content online, pushing companies to remove or disable access to such material within one hour.
Under the new rules, it will be up to member states to introduce penalties in case of non-compliance.
"The EU is working to stop terrorists from using the internet to radicalise, recruit and...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
