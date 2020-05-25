Ad
euobserver
Belgium's former EU Council president Herman van Rompuy (left) with the author (Photo: Milos Labovic)

Interview

Herman Van Rompuy on power and influence in the EU

EU Political
by Milos Labovic, Brussels,

In your book and speeches you often refer to politics as an interplay of coincidences. What coincidence helped you become president of the European Council?

Well, in my case I can pinpoint exactly the coincidence that made me president of the European Council. In order to become president of the European Council you need to be or have been a head of state or government. I became a head by coincidence. Yves Leterme, then the current prime minister of Belgium had to resign over a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Milos Labovic is the author of EU Superlobby, for which he interviewed 2009-2014 EU Council president Herman van Rompuy on power and influence in Brussels.

Related articles

Van Rompuy and Barroso leave EU stage with porcelain plates
Van Rompuy sets out minimalist EU vision
'My advice': Open letter from Van Rompuy to Michel
Belgium's former EU Council president Herman van Rompuy (left) with the author (Photo: Milos Labovic)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Milos Labovic is the author of EU Superlobby, for which he interviewed 2009-2014 EU Council president Herman van Rompuy on power and influence in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections