Atalanta's official job is to protect world shipping from pirates (Photo: German navy)

European navies must stay on Suez trade routes, EU diplomats warn

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats want European navies to stay in the volatile Gulf of Aden region for hard geopolitical reasons as well as to improve local security.

The EU's flagship naval operation, Atalanta, and two small onshore security-training missions, EUCAP Somalia and EUTM Somalia, should stay in place until at least 2025, the EU foreign service said in an internal report dated late September, and seen by EUobserver on Monday (3 October).

Atalana's official job is to protect cargo ships o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

