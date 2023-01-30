Russia and China weaponised pandemic to sow distrust, MEPs hear

Foreign regimes used the Covid-19 pandemic to undermine EU democracy, experts told a European Parliament special committee focusing on the pandemic and its consequences.

"The pandemic was a key moment in this destabilisation effort," French centre-left MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, who heads the special committee on foreign interference, said.

"Our democracies were shaken, we were facing an event unprecedented, not knowing really how to tackle it, it was perfect ground for destabilisa...