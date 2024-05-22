Critics point to underfunding and transparency issues in European Health Union

The EU Commission on Wednesday (22 May) celebrated the European Health Union — but critics warned the innovative bringing together of health policy at Brussels-level ignored massive underfunding, staff shortages, and a major lack of transparency for the new Health Emergency and Preparedness and Response Authority.
Vice-president of the EU Commission Marg...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
