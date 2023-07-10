Ad
euobserver
How much? (Photo: The Focal Project)

EU vaccine transparency: a shot in the dark

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Hans van Scharen, Brussels,

One of the European Parliament's key tasks is budgetary control: scrutinising if billions of taxpayers' money are spent in a proper and useful way. But in case of the EU's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tens of billions of euros the EU spends on purchasing vaccines from powerful pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, it has renounced this task.

From recent letters seen by Corporate Europe Observatory, it seems the European Parl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hans van Scharen researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), the NGO which researches corporate lobbying in Brussels.

Related articles

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
Von der Leyen slammed for not revealing Pfizer CEO texts
The EU Parliament Covid inquiry: the questions MEPs must ask
Could a new lawsuit blow open von der Leyen's Pfizer texts?
How much? (Photo: The Focal Project)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Hans van Scharen researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), the NGO which researches corporate lobbying in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections