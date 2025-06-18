Ad
Teresa Anjinho points out that reforming transparency laws is possible, but “it’s not that we do not have legislation.” The rules already exist — and institutions “have to comply"  (Photo: European Parliament)

New EU Ombudswoman: transparency rules exist, the institutions 'have to comply'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

It didn’t take long for Teresa Anjinho to realise the challenges of being the voice of the public at the office of the EU Ombudsman — or 'ombudswoman' as she prefers to call herself. After three months in office, the Portuguese legal expert has already faced the realities of leading an institution with soft power, while trying to push for greater transparency within the EU’s complex and often opaque bureaucracy.

