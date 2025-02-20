Ad
Emily O'Reilly, the European Ombudsman, has demanded the Eu Commission release any documents it holds in relation to Nicholas Banasevic and his move to Microsoft (Photo: Thomas Hawk)

EU watchdog launches conflict-of-interest probe into Microsoft hire

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's administrative watchdog has launched an investigation into an ex-European Commission competition official who now holds a senior position at Microsoft.

The decision on Thursday (20 February) by the European Ombudsman follows a conflict of interest complaint by pro-transparency campaigners,

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

