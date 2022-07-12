Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is probing its former vice-president Neelie Kroes over alleged ethics breaches (Photo: Neelie Kroes)

EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it has reached out to Dutch former commissioner Neelie Kroes for her role at the controversial Uber car-riding firm.

"What I can announce for now is that the commission has decided to send a letter to the former vice-president Kroes," a commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (11 July).

"We will not be detailing the information that was stated in this letter," he said, noting the commission could take weeks to analyse before reachi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

New EU ethics body takes shape
Ex-EU commissioner Kroes held offshore firm
Barroso bank job to face fresh EU scrutiny
EU commissioner lashes out at Europe-wide taxi protest
The European Commission is probing its former vice-president Neelie Kroes over alleged ethics breaches (Photo: Neelie Kroes)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections