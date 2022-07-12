EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying

The European Commission says it has reached out to Dutch former commissioner Neelie Kroes for her role at the controversial Uber car-riding firm.

"What I can announce for now is that the commission has decided to send a letter to the former vice-president Kroes," a commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (11 July).

"We will not be detailing the information that was stated in this letter," he said, noting the commission could take weeks to analyse before reachi...