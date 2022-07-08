Ad
euobserver
The EU does not have a say over sexual and reproductive rights, including abortion, as health policies are the competence of member states (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

MEPs urge putting abortion in EU rights charter

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament demanded on Thursday (7 July) the inclusion of the right to a legal and safe abortion in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, following the controversial Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights in the US.

MEPs also seize the opportunity to urge the US Congress to pass a bill to protect abortion at the federal level.

The US Supreme Court on 24 June overruled the right to abortion established in the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEPs slam Polish abortion ban: 'Women will suffer'
Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?
EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties
Poland imposes anti-abortion law amid EU concern
The EU does not have a say over sexual and reproductive rights, including abortion, as health policies are the competence of member states (Photo: Spacerowiczka)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections