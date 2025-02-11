'Brussels effect' or 'Draghi effect'? The European battle to regulate US Big Tech

During the past legislative cycle, the EU enacted a wide range of laws affecting the digital world, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Services Act (DSA), the AI Act, the Data Governance Act,...
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.
