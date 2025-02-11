Ad
euobserver
The impact of the 'Brussels Effect' (global corporations complying with EU rules thereby tightening up other markets' standards) is increasingly seen as waning, leaving room for what some call the Draghi Effect — the idea that EU digital regulations ultimately hinder the innovative efforts of European companies (Photo: Author)

Column

'Brussels effect' or 'Draghi effect'? The European battle to regulate US Big Tech

EU & the World
Digital
Opinion
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

During the past legislative cycle, the EU enacted a wide range of laws affecting the digital world, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Digital Services Act (DSA), the AI Act, the Data Governance Act,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Europe must become 'true AI continent', says EU tech sovereignty commissioner
Where the EU's efforts to regulate AI fall short
Why Ireland is the Achilles Heel of the EU's fightback against Big Tech
The impact of the 'Brussels Effect' (global corporations complying with EU rules thereby tightening up other markets' standards) is increasingly seen as waning, leaving room for what some call the Draghi Effect — the idea that EU digital regulations ultimately hinder the innovative efforts of European companies (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections