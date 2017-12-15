Showdown EU vote on asylum looking likely for next June

The prospect of EU states going to a vote next June on a deeply-disputed measure to impose mandatory asylum-seeker quotas on member states appears increasingly likely.

"I am not a fan of qualified majority decision-making but it is in the treaty," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters on Friday (15 December).

The issue of assigning a set number of how many asylum seekers each member state must take has underpinned sharp disputes among EU states. The Vise...